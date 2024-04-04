Contineum prices $110M IPO as IPF and neuro drugs advance

Another San Diego biotech will go public Friday morning, with Contineum Therapeutics making its Nasdaq debut to fund its Phase 2 neuro drug and early-stage work in fibrosis and other areas.

Contineum $CTNM raised $110 million in its offering. The startup priced at the low end of the $16 to $18 range it proposed on Monday and sold fewer shares than originally planned, at 6.87 million versus 8.8 million.

Versant Ventures put together the company, then known as Pipeline Therapeutics, in 2018 to develop oral small molecules for neurological, inflammatory and immunology diseases. It rebranded to Contineum in December.

This is the eighth biotech IPO of at least $90 million so far in a year that many anticipate to be better for industry financings than 2023. Jordan Saxe, the Nasdaq’s head of healthcare listings, told Endpoints…

