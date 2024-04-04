Contineum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (Contineum), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel, oral small molecule therapies that target biological pathways associated with specific clinical impairments for the treatment of neuroscience, inflammation and immunology indications with high unmet need, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,875,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Contineum. The gross proceeds to Contineum from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Contineum, are expected to be $110.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 5, 2024 under the symbol “CTNM.” The offering is expected to close on April 9, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of…

