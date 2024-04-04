Nucleix Demonstrates Potential of its PCR EpiCheck® Assay to Accurately Differentiate Between Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Subtypes

SAN DIEGO & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nucleix, a liquid biopsy company revolutionizing cancer treatment by detecting the disease earlier, today announced data from a pilot study demonstrating the potential of a simple PCR assay based on EpiCheck® technology to accurately differentiate between small cell lung cancer (SCLC) subtypes. The Company is presenting the data in a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 in San Diego, April 5-

