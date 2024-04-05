23andMe to Present Data on Two Clinical Stage Immuno-Oncology Programs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

SAN DIEGO, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (“23andMe”), a leading human genetics and biopharmaceutical company, will present data on its two clinical stage programs, 23ME-01473 targeting ULBP6, and 23ME-00610 targeting CD200R1, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, taking place in San Diego, CA, April 5-10, 2024.

