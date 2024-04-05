AACR 2024: What Cancer Researchers Are Talking About

Published: Apr 05, 2024 By Greg Slabodkin and Heather McKenzie

San Diego abstract/Taylor Tieden

Pictured: San Diego over abstract cancer cell background/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace

The American Association for Cancer Research’s annual conference kicks off Friday as more than 20,000 attendees descend on San Diego. Analysts and researchers who spoke with BioSpace said they’re looking forward to early scientific data, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) will be a key focus.

