AACR 2024: What Cancer Researchers Are Talking About

Pictured: San Diego over abstract cancer cell background/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace

The American Association for Cancer Research’s annual conference kicks off Friday as more than 20,000 attendees descend on San Diego. Analysts and researchers who spoke with BioSpace said they’re looking forward to early scientific data, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) will be a key focus.

Stay tuned to BioSpace as we keep you updated on all of the biggest data and news from the conference.