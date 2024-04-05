Akoya Biosciences Showcases Spatial Biology 2.0 Solutions at AACR Annual Meeting with Case Studies Demonstrating Unprecedented Speed and Scale

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akoya Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: AKYA), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced it will highlight case studies featuring its Spatial Biology 2.0 Solutions that enable unprecedented speed and scale for spatial biology studies at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2024 Annual Meeting in San Diego, April 5 to 10. In addition, the company will showcase new applications of its PhenoCode™ Signature Panels and preliminary data from the Thermo Fisher ViewRNA assays on Akoya’s platforms.

