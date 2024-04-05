Contineum Dials Back Plans with $110M IPO to Fund Neuroinflammatory Trials

Pictured: Nasdaq signage and building in New York City/iStock, hapabapa

Contineum Therapeutics went public on Friday, trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol CTNM and dialing back its expectations to raise $110 million for clinical trials of a challenger to Boehringer Ingelheim and Roche.

The San Diego-based biotech filed to go public in March 2024 to fund development of two clinical-phase candidates. Johnson & Johnson paid $50 million upfront for one of the assets, PIPE-307, in April 2023 but Contineum still needs to fund a Phase II trial in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS). The biotech also wants cash to trial its wholly owned idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and MS prospect, PIPE-791.

Earlier this week, Contineum set out plans to sell 8.8 million shares…

