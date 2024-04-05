Elicio Therapeutics to Present Updated Clinical T Cell and Antigen Spreading Response Data from the Ongoing AMPLIFY-201 Phase 1 Study of ELI-002 and Preclinical Data on ELI-007 and ELI-008 at the AACR Annual Meeting

BOSTON, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX, “Elicio Therapeutics” or “Elicio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will be sharing pipeline updates for all investigational candidates at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (“AACR”) Annual Meeting, taking place in San Diego, California from April 5-10, 2024. Among the data presented will be updated immunogenicity data from the ongoing Phase 1 (AMPLIFY-201) study of ELI-002, an off-the-shelf investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine for patients with mutant Kirsten rat sarcoma (“mKRAS”)-driven pancreatic and colorectal cancers. Preclinical data on vaccine candidates, ELI-007 and ELI-008, investigational peptide vaccines targeting BRAF and p53-driven cancers, respectively, will also be shared.

