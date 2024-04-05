Icahn gives up seat on Illumina board, backing away from challenge to diagnostics company

April 5, 2024

After upending Illumina’s leadership, activist investor Carl Icahn appears to be backing off.

According to a proxy filing Thursday, Icahn’s director on Illumina’s board won’t stand for re-election, and Icahn hasn’t nominated a new ally to replace him, or others.

While there’s no indication that Icahn has sold the stake he bought in the genetic sequencing company, giving up the director seat — occupied by Andrew Teno, now the CEO of Icahn Enterprises — marks a notable retreat after a protracted and often vicious proxy battle that last year led to the exit of Illumina’s CEO.

Teno and Icahn declined to comment, and it’s unclear why Teno won’t run again — and whether it truly represents an end to Icahn’s attempt to make changes at the San Diego-based DNA sequencing company.

Icahn had already won some of what he wanted. In addition to the exit of CEO…
