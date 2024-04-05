Icahn gives up seat on Illumina board, backing away from challenge to diagnostics company

After upending Illumina’s leadership, activist investor Carl Icahn appears to be backing off.

According to a proxy filing Thursday, Icahn’s director on Illumina’s board won’t stand for re-election, and Icahn hasn’t nominated a new ally to replace him, or others.

While there’s no indication that Icahn has sold the stake he bought in the genetic sequencing company, giving up the director seat — occupied by Andrew Teno, now the CEO of Icahn Enterprises — marks a notable retreat after a protracted and often vicious proxy battle that last year led to the exit of Illumina’s CEO.

Teno and Icahn declined to comment, and it’s unclear why Teno won’t run again — and whether it truly represents an end to Icahn’s attempt to make changes at the San Diego-based DNA sequencing company.

Icahn had already won some of what he wanted. In addition to the exit of CEO…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks