Inocras to Present Enhancing Genomic Analysis in Cancer Diagnostics at the 2024 AACR Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inocras, a leading provider of precision healthcare solutions company advancing whole-genome technology, is making an impact at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2024 annual meeting from April 5 to 10, held in San Diego. This event premieres Inocras’s substantial research and pioneering innovation in cancer diagnostics, driven by cutting-edge machine learning technology. In their poster presentation, Inocras showcases the refined approach of

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks