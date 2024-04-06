FDA Greenlights BMS, J&J CAR-T Therapies for Earlier Multiple Myeloma Treatment

Pictured: Johnson & Johnson’s office in Spain/iStock, BrasilNut1, BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto. Collage by Nicole Bean for BioSpace

The FDA has approved two CAR-T cell therapies for the earlier treatment of multiple myeloma. The first approval, for Bristol Myers Squibb and 2seventy Bio’s Abecma, came Friday morning, followed by that of Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech’s Carvykti on Friday evening.

The approvals come three weeks after an FDA advisory committee unanimously recommended Carvykti as a second-line treatment for patients with refractory multiple myeloma, and backed Abecma by a vote of 8-3 for patients who had received at least two previous drug regimens. Carvykti joins seven other therapies that can be used as second-line treatments for multiple myeloma if initial therapies fail.

Both Abecma and Carvykti reprogram a patient’s T-cells to eliminate…

