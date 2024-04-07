Medigene Presents Favorable Safety Profile of TCR-T Cells with Costimulatory Switch Protein at AACR Annual Meeting 2024

Planegg/Martinsried, April 8, 2024. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, today presents superior recombinant T cell receptor (rTCR) engineered T cell functionality as well as a favorable safety profile when rTCR-T cells are armored and enhanced with the PD1-41BB costimulatory switch protein (CSP) at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 taking place April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, USA.

