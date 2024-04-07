STAT+: Cancer is rising among the young. Study suggests it’s because their cells are aging faster

SAN DIEGO — Cancer cases among younger people have been rising for years, a trend researchers have struggled to explain. New evidence suggests a significant factor: younger generations seem to be aging faster at the cellular level than their predecessors.

A team of scientists at Washington University in St. Louis tracked data from nearly 150,000 people between the ages of 37 and 54 in the U.K. Biobank, a massive biomedical database. They used nine blood-based markers to calculate their biological age, a measure that captures the overall state of a person’s cells and tissues.

Sharing results on Sunday here at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting, they found that people born after 1965 were more likely to have a biological age that outpaced their chronological age. People with higher levels of accelerated aging had a 17% increased risk of developing any solid tumor cancer, with higher risk increases…

