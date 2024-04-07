The Next Wave of ADCs Could Treat Evasive Solid Tumors

Pictured: A pattern of ADCs, tumors and IV bags/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace

Advances in antibody-drug conjugates, including novel payloads and new targets, will be featured at the American Association for Cancer Research’s annual conference, taking place this week in San Diego, where companies, including Elevation Oncology and Tubulis, will present new data from their respective programs.

The first antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) was approved by the FDA nearly 25 years ago for acute myeloid leukemia, and other early approvals similarly targeted blood cancers. But today, ADCs offer a formidable treatment option for solid tumors, which Elevation Oncology CSO David Dornan said “are almost equally as hard [as each other] and different in their own right because it’s an epithelial cell [which] have just created this amazing way of dealing with multiple drugs resistance.” Six of the 11 ADCs…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks