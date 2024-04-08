AstraZeneca eyes a safer PARP inhibitor, with nearly 50% response in advanced breast cancer patients: #AACR24

SAN DIEGO — AstraZeneca’s experimental PARP1 inhibitor helped shrink tumors in nearly half of people with breast cancers harboring certain DNA repair defects in an early-stage study.

The drug, saruparib, is the most advanced candidate in a new class of compounds that takes aim at the DNA repair enzyme.

While there are several PARP inhibitors already on the market, including AstraZeneca and Merck’s Lynparza and Pfizer’s Talzenna, they target two similar enzymes, PARP1 and PARP2, and cause side effects like nausea, anemia and low white blood cell counts.

But preclinical research suggested that PARP1, not PARP2, was key to the inhibitors’ efficacy. Researchers anticipate that the more selective drug will be safer and help patients tolerate the treatment longer.

“??It’s not just about making a safer drug. It’s about getting more bang for your buck,” Timothy Yap, a doctor from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center who led…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks