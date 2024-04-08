Boundless Bio Presents Preclinical and Clinical Pharmacodynamic Data on its Lead Extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA)-Directed Therapy, BBI-355, at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boundless Bio (Nasdaq: BOLD), a clinical-stage oncology company interrogating extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) biology to deliver transformative therapies to patients with previously intractable oncogene amplified cancers, presents preclinical and clinical pharmacodynamic data on its lead ecDNA-directed therapy (ecDTx), BBI-355, and research on ecDNA-mediated acquired resistance to chemotherapy at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024. B

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks