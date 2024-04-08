City of Hope Scientists Present Leading-Edge Research at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Researchers with City of Hope®, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, will present more than 70 abstracts and sessions on innovative clinical trial results, breakthrough diagnostic techniques and advances in treatment options as well as share their expertise on molecular profiling and the microbiome at the AACR Annual Meeting, which started April 5 and ends April 10 in San Diego. In addition to City of Hope’s robust da

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks