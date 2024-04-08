FDA officials raise concerns with immunotherapy overuse for early-stage cancer patients: #AACR24

SAN DIEGO — As immunotherapies become more widely used before and after cancer surgery, the FDA is worried that some patients may be receiving the therapies even when they don’t need them.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as Merck’s Keytruda and Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo, have become staples in cancer care in the past decade, and in 2023, Keytruda was the world’s top-selling drug. Their use has expanded as pharma companies have won approvals of the drugs in earlier-stage cancers by pairing them with surgery.

But the studies backing those approvals don’t show how much each part of the regimen contributes — immune checkpoint therapy, surgery, and in some cases chemotherapy, experts explained on a panel at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting Sunday. That could mean some early-stage cancer patients, many of whom might be cured from their surgery and treatment, are getting more drugs than needed and…

