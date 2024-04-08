Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches New ENERGY STAR certified TSX Universal Series ULT Freezers to Deliver Tighter Temperature Control and Faster Recovery Times

April 8, 2024 SDBN News, Syndication Comments Off on Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches New ENERGY STAR certified TSX Universal Series ULT Freezers to Deliver Tighter Temperature Control and Faster Recovery Times

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Building on 80 years of expertise engineering cold storage lab equipment, Thermo Fisher Scientific today introduces its newest line of high performance, ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers. With enhancements to performance, user experience and energy efficiency, the Thermo Scientific™ TSX™ Universal Series ULT Freezers seamlessly adapt to scientists’ workflows across a variety of lab settings, marking a new era in performance, reliability, and sustainability.
