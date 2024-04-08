Thermo Fisher to shrink plasmid manufacturing lab in California, lay off 74 workers

Thermo Fisher is set to “adjust staffing levels” at a plasmid manufacturing laboratory in California, and the company is still exploring what to do with the building itself, a spokesperson told Endpoints News in an email. According to a WARN notice, 74 employees will be laid off from the end of May.

When the manufacturer announced its 67,000-square-foot facility build in December 2020, the plan was that it would provide clinical and commercial plasmid DNA manufacturing for cell and gene-based therapies and mRNA vaccines. The facility in Carlsbad, CA, which was then said to add 150 new jobs, opened in July 2021.

“There are times when we must adjust staffing levels to remain in line with current volume demands,” the spokesperson said. Employees affected by the workforce cuts “will receive job transition support to aid them in finding new…

