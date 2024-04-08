Tubulis Presents Preclinical Data for Solid Tumor Targeting ADC Candidates TUB-030 and TUB-040 Demonstrating Superior Efficacy Profile and a Wide Therapeutic Window at the AACR Annual Meeting 2024

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tubulis today presented comprehensive preclinical data on its two lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidates TUB-030 and TUB-040 at this year’s Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in San Diego. The poster presentations contained preclinical data, highlighting the ability of the two next-generation Tubutecan ADCs to create effective and durable responses even in low target-expressing tumor mouse models. Tubulis is leveraging a proprie

