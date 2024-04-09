AACR 2024: Brenus Pharma Unveils Promising and Robust Pre-clinical Efficacy Extrapolating Human Conditions with STC-1010

LYON, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #AACR2024–Brenus Pharma unveils groundbreaking results during the American Association Cancer Research (AACR) Annual meeting 2024 – San Diego (April 5-10). “Efficacy of the STC-10101 a new allogeneic cancer vaccine in different colorectal cancer models” | Abstract 5003 https://doi.org/10.1158/1538-7445.AM2024-5003 This communication confirms the ability of Brenus’ next gen immunotherapy, STC-1010, to fight against resistant colorectal tumors with excellent tolerability. Add

