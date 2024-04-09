Biodesix to Present New Data on Liquid Biopsy Technologies at AACR 2024 Annual Meeting

LOUISVILLE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $BDSX #patientsfirst–Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced that new data was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 in San Diego, California. These presentations highlight advancements in liquid biopsy technologies that detect cell free DNA (cfDNA) and the clinical value of rapid turnaround time to detect actionable tumor mutations in a real-world clinical s

