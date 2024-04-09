Candel Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data at AACR on Immunotherapy Candidate for Induction of Tertiary Lymphoid Structures in Solid Tumors

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Candel or the Company) (Nasdaq: CADL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multimodal biological immunotherapies to help patients fight cancer, today announced the presentation of a poster during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 5 through 10 in San Diego, which focused on a first-in-class multimodal immunotherapy candidate for induction of tertiary lymphoid structures (TLS), being developed as a novel therapeutic strategy for solid tumors from Candel’s enLIGHTEN™ Discovery Platform.

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks