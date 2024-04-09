Notable Labs Presents the Design Plan for the PPMP-Enabled Phase 2 Trial with Volasertib for Relapsed/Refractory AML at AACR 2024

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Notable Labs, Ltd. (Nasdaq: NTBL) (“Notable” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing a new class of cancer therapies identified by its Predictive Precision Medicine Platform (PPMP), today presented the design for the PPMP-enabled Phase 2 trial with volasertib, in combination with decitabine, in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR 2024) being held in San Diego, CA (Poster abstract 5178).

