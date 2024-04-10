Alphabet Soup: AACR and ACC Dominate Headlines This Week

Conference season is in full swing, with the American Association for Cancer Research and American College of Cardiology concurrently holding their annual meetings in San Diego and Atlanta, respectively. From opposite coasts, biopharma companies are presenting their latest data in the cancer and cardiology spaces, both hits and misses alike.

Oncology continues to be a hot area for investment, with several highly anticipated readouts coming down the pike. In addition to all the data coming out of AACR, conference organizers this year put together the meeting’s first-ever industry event, bringing together investigators, investors and Big Pharma.

Over at ACC, one exciting race to watch will be between Ionis and Arrowhead, both of whom presented positive data on their ApoC3-targeting drugs…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks