Early cancer vaccine data breathe new life into the field, but many questions remain: #AACR24

SAN DIEGO — Scientists have long dreamed of creating vaccine-like treatments that could teach the immune system to target tumors. After decades of false starts, that idea is finally getting closer to reality.

A new generation of experimental cancer vaccines was on center stage at the American Association for Cancer Research conference this week in San Diego, ranging from “off-the-shelf” shots to highly customized injections matching the unique genetic makeup of a patient’s tumor.

Peter DeMuth

“We are seeing a renaissance in the cancer vaccine space,” Peter DeMuth, chief scientific officer of Elicio Therapeutics, told Endpoints News. “We’ve known for a long time that getting T cells that specifically target the tumor is a good thing. And while there are many other things that can augment the T cell response, getting the T cell response in the first place is a natural thing for vaccines to…

