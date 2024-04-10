Opna Bio Presents Promising Preclinical Data in Multiple Myeloma with OPN-6602 and in Malignant Mesothelioma with OPN-9840 Showing Significant Tumor Growth Inhibition at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Opna Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics, presented promising preclinical data in two programs, OPN-6602, a dual EP300/CBP inhibitor in multiple myeloma, and OPN-9840, an oral, non-covalent TEAD inhibitor in malignant mesothelioma and metastatic melanoma. Data were shared at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego. OP

