Skye Bioscience uplists; OncoX’s licensing deal with ABVC BioPharma

Plus, news about Zevra Therapeutics and YS Biopharma:

Skye Bioscience uplists to the Nasdaq: The San Diego biotech $SKYE is set to make the move from the OTC markets on Thursday. Earlier this year, it raised a total of about $90 million in private placements. Skye recently completed enrollment in a Phase 2a trial in glaucoma and ocular hypertension, and it plans to start an obesity and chronic kidney disease study in the middle of this year. — Kyle LaHucik

OncoX licenses oncology assets from ABVC BioPharma: The biotech will pay ABVC $50 million to start, then $5 million in a milestone payment, and up to $50 million in royalties for various oncology and hematology candidates. — Kyle LaHucik

Zevra Therapeutics refinances: The rare disease drugmaker…

