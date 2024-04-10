Skye Bioscience Uplists to The Nasdaq Global Market

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) (“Skye” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel classes of therapeutic drugs that modulate the endocannabinoid system, with an emphasis on obesity and ocular indications, announced today that the Company has received approval to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market® stock exchange (“Nasdaq”). The Company’s common stock is expected to commence trading on Nasdaq at the market open on Thursday, April 11th, 2024, under the ticker symbol “SKYE”. The Company’s common stock will no longer trade on the over-the-counter securities market.

