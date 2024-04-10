Top 5 Companies Hiring in San Diego

Pictured: Buildings in downtown San Diego near the water/iStock, Sean Pavone

Located in Biotech Beach, San Diego is one of California’s hottest hiring cities for biopharma roles, with over 40 open jobs listed on BioSpace. The positions fall into multiple areas, including engineering, IT, clinical, regulatory and science/R&D. Some are hybrid/remote roles.

If you’re interested in working at a biopharma company in San Diego, check out the open positions for the top five companies hiring in the area.