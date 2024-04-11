AACR: Verastem, Quanta and Frontier demonstrate KRAS inhibitors’ potential in preclinical data

Verastem Oncology, Frontier Medicines, Quanta Therapeutics and more shared new preclinical updates at the American Association for Cancer Research’s annual meeting in San Diego in early April, adding to the ever-growing list of companies vying to bring forth therapies against the once-“undruggable” target.

Verastem presented a poster showing that an oral KRAS G12D inhibitor called GFH375/VS-7375, which the company is developing with partner GenFleet Therapeutics, is effective against pancreatic and colorectal cancers in mice. The drug works by targeting the KRAS protein in both its “on” and “off” states, meaning when the protein contributes to cell proliferation and when it doesn’t.

Other KRAS G12D inhibitors with preclinical updates at the conference included Revolution Medicines’ clinical-stage RMC-9805, which works by inhibiting the KRAS protein in its “on” state. Revolution researchers presented data showing that as a monotherapy the drug can suppress tumor growth in animal models of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC)…

