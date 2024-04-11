Boundless Bio Announces First Patient Dosed in First-in-Human Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of BBI-825 in Cancer Patients with Resistance Gene Amplifications

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boundless Bio (Nasdaq: BOLD), a clinical-stage oncology company interrogating extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) biology to deliver transformative therapies to patients with previously intractable oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that the first patient has been dosed with BBI-825 in a first-in-human, Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with locally advanced or metastatic cancer with resistance gene amplifications (NCT06299761). ecDNA are a key driver of high c
