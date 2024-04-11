Macomics Unveils its Lead First-in-Class Anti-Pan-LILRB Monoclonal Antibody Programme with Positive Pre-clinical Data Presented at AACR 2024

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Macomics Ltd, a leader in macrophage drug discovery, has unveiled details of its lead programme, a first-in-class ligand independent-pan-LILRB monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, having presented key data on MACO-355 at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR 2024) in San Diego1.

