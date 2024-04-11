MEI Pharma Reports Initial Data from Clinical Study Evaluating ME-344 in Combination with Bevacizumab (Avastin®) in Relapsed Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Patients

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company evaluating novel drug candidates to address known resistance mechanisms to standard-of-care cancer therapies, today reported that 25% of evaluable patients with relapsed metastatic colorectal cancer (“mCRC”) in Cohort 1 of the ongoing Phase 1b study evaluating ME-344, an investigational inhibitor of mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (“OXPHOS”), in combination with bevacizumab (Avastin®) ha

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks