AACR, Cancer Treatment and the Promise of Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Pictured: Illustration of migrating cancer cells/iStock, Christoph Burgstedt

The red hot antibody-drug conjugate market continues to fire on all cylinders and this week’s American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting in San Diego once again drove home the impact the technology is having in oncology.

With their ability to deliver highly cytotoxic molecules directly to cancer cells, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) as a class of anti-cancer drugs are transforming oncology. Nonetheless, these novel agents come with their own challenges, including toxicities and payload problems.

Among the highlights at AACR was a TROP2-directed ADC developed by Merck and Kelun-Biotech that showed promising disease control and potentially extended survival in heavily pretreated patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer. Preliminary data from a Phase I/II study evaluating the ADC, which uses a novel linker to connect the antibody with the payload, were…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks