EC Approves Illumina’s Plan to Divest Cancer Diagnostics Maker Grail

Pictured: Illumina signage outside its office in California/iStock, Georgejason

The European Commission announced Friday that it has approved gene sequencing company Illumina’s plan to divest cancer test maker Grail, marking the end of a drawn-out antitrust battle with regulators.

The EC said it accepted the “restorative measures” which require Illumina to restore Grail’s independence to the same level as before the acquisition occurred. However, Illumina’s exact method to divest from Grail was not disclosed. Illumina must also allow Grail to be a “viable and competitive” company after the divestment, with the measure being done within strict deadlines and with “sufficient certainty,” according to European regulators.

“Today’s decision marks another important step towards restoring competition in the market for the development of early cancer detection tests. Illumina’s divestment plan sets out a…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks