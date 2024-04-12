Illumina CFO to depart; Jude Samulski ends his run as AskBio’s CSO

Ankur Dhingra

Another executive is out at Illumina.

The DNA sequencing company said earlier this week that CFO Joydeep Goswami will exit and the position will be taken over by Ankur Dhingra. Prior to Illumina, Dhingra was the CFO at Summit Therapeutics.

In addition, Illumina named Jakob Wedel as chief strategy and corporate development officer, a position Goswami also held.

Illumina has seen a good amount of high-profile turnover in recent months, including in January, when former chief commercial officer Susan Tousi left to take the CEO spot at Delfi Diagnostics.

Both Dhingra and Wedel are relocating to San Diego, where Illumina is headquartered. The company is looking to finalize the divestment of Grail this quarter.

Over the last year, activist investor Carl Icahn has scrutinized the company, but he appears to be backing off. Icahn Enterprises CEO Andrew Teno…

