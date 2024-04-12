Illumina gets go-ahead from European Commission to part ways with Grail

Illumina has received a green light from the European Commission to proceed with unwinding its ownership of Grail, though the details of that plan have yet to be unveiled.

The DNA sequencing giant still has the freedom to choose between selling the cancer blood test developer to another party outright or supporting its journey to the public markets as an independent spinout—and previously set a deadline for that decision at the end of June, after missing out on appeal in U.S. courts last December.

The commission officially ordered Illumina to cut ties with Grail last October, more than a year after the companies completed their $8 billion takeover deal ahead of clearing the European Union’s antitrust review process. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission delivered a similar edict last year on its side of the pond.

The European directive also requires that Illumina wind back the clock,…

