Roche, Adaptimmune part ways on cell therapy research

- Genentech, the research subsidiary of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche, has decided to cut short a partnership focused on cell therapies for cancer.
- Forged in September 2021, the deal had Genentech and Adaptimmune Therapeutics collaborate on allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf” cell therapies. The companies initially planned to develop treatments for up to five cancer targets, while also establishing a platform for personalized allogeneic cell therapies. But halfway into the collaboration’s expected five-year run, the partners are parting ways.
- Adaptimmune got $150 million upfront when the deal was struck, and stood to take home another $150 million over the following five years from additional payments. The biotechnology company was also eligible to receive more than $3 billion in milestone and royalty payments. Adaptimmune’s CEO Adrian Rawcliffe noted in a statement Friday that the company still has enough resources to bring to market its most advanced program, a sarcoma therapy called afami-cel.
