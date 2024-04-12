Skye Bioscience lands first biopharma uplisting onto Nasdaq since last summer

For the first time since last summer, a biotech has uplisted from an over-the-counter stock exchange to the Nasdaq. Such a move has become a rarity in recent years, mirroring the difficulty that drug developers have had in going through initial public offerings.

But behind the industry’s first uplisting of 2024, from San Diego biotech Skye Bioscience, is investors’ interest in an area of drug R&D that every therapeutics developer wants in on right now: the next wave of obesity medications.

Skye is developing a CB1 receptor inhibitor, a similar type of obesity drug as the one Novo Nordisk got in its up to $1.075 billion acquisition of Inversago Pharma last August.

As Novo’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound surge in demand, drugmakers are looking at making different types of obesity medications than GLP-1s, which have run into toxicity issues, problems with muscle…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks