Eating disorder telehealth startup Equip raises $35M, according to filing

A virtual eating disorder treatment startup backed by the likes of Optum Ventures, Tiger Global and General Catalyst has raised a fresh round of funding, according to a recent securities filing.

Equip Health has raised $35 million in new funds, according to the April 11 document. The filing indicates that the funding is an amendment rather than a new notice, with June 27, 2023 being the date of first sale.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Equip declined to elaborate. The startup has raised more than $95M to date, the spokesperson said.

The San Diego-based startup previously raised a $58 million Series B round led by the Chernin Group, with the target of expanding its services to all 50 states…

