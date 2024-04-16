C-Suite Shuffle: Bayer Continues Leadership Shakeup with Hires at Subsidiaries

Pictured: Shell game with business executives/Nicole Bean for BioSpace

Welcome to the latest update about people coming and going from executive positions at biopharma companies covered by BioSpace or who have been personally named in lawsuits.

Bayer continued its leadership shuffle not only at its world headquarters in Germany but at two U.S.–based subsidiaries. Yet most of the executive movement of late has been at smaller companies. Notably, Acadia Pharmaceuticals and Viatris have brought in new blood after R&D setbacks, while startup G.ST Antivirals hired a CMO just as it starts a Phase II trial of its lead asset.

Bayer North America

Bayer, which is in the midst of a massive leadership overhaul, has named Samantha Avivi chief marketing officer of its North American consumer health division. Avivi replaces Jeff…

