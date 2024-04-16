Takeda’s new deal with Kumquat; IL-2 biotech raises $55M

Plus, news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Nxera Pharma, Voyager Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics:

Takeda inks pact with Kumquat: The San Diego biotech will get up to $130 million in the near term and could receive more than $1.2 billion in biobucks for licensing its oral small molecular inhibitor to Takeda. The companies shared few details about what target and indications they plan to pursue. OrbiMed-backed Kumquat Biosciences will lead Phase 1; then Takeda will take over. — Kyle LaHucik

Asher Biotherapeutics’ $55M Series C: AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb helped fund the IL-2 biotech’s $55 million round, which will go toward developing a CD8-targeted IL-2 immunotherapy through Phase 1b in solid tumors. The asset, dubbed AB248, is also being studied in combination with Merck’s Keytruda. — Kyle LaHucik

Neurocrine hands out milestones to two companies: Nxera Pharma, formerly Sosei Group or Sosei Heptares,…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks