Lilly Eyes Zepbound Label Expansion After Clearing Phase III Sleep Apnea Study

Eli Lilly on Wednesday released topline data from the Phase III SURMOUNT-OSA study, which showed that its top-selling weight-loss drug Zepbound (tirzepatide) substantially improved obstructive sleep apnea symptoms in patients.

The pharma will submit these data to the FDA and other global health regulatory agencies by mid-year, according to Lilly’s announcement. Tirzepatide has previously earned the FDA’s Fast Track designation for moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

More than 20 million adults in the U.S. suffer from moderate-to-severe OSA and the vast majority of these cases are undiagnosed and thus untreated, Jeff Emmick, senior vice president of product development at Lilly, said in a statement.

