Oncternal Announces First Patient Dosed in Fourth Cohort of Phase 1/2 Study of ONCT-534 for the Treatment of R/R Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the fourth cohort of its Phase 1/2 study of ONCT-534 for the treatment of patients with advanced prostate cancer who are relapsed or refractory to approved androgen receptor pathway inhibitors (ARPI). Patients in the fourth dosing cohort will receive ONCT-534, the company’s dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor (DAARI), at a dose of 300 mg taken orally each day. The decision to proceed to this higher dose level was made by the study’s Safety Review Committee (SRC) after reviewing data from the patients treated to date, including the third dose level of 160 mg ONCT-534 daily.

