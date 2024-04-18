Pfizer’s academic-partnered R&D unit is scrapped as part of cost-cutting measures

Pfizer’s cost cuts that began last year have stretched to the closure of a well-known internal R&D team that focused on partnering with physician-scientists to launch new medicines, including one that ultimately became the center of a $7.1 billion acquisition from Roche.

A website for the Centers for Therapeutics Innovation (CTI) now directs to Pfizer’s more general partnering website. A spokesperson for the Big Pharma told Fierce Biotech that the company decided to close CTI’s laboratories and “embed certain CTI projects within the research units of our R&D organization.”

The drugmaker made the decision “as part of the company’s enterprise-wide cost realignment program,” the spokesperson confirmed.

“Pfizer has many other academic collaborations that exist outside of CTI and remains committed to pursuing academic-industry collaborations designed to bridge the gap between early scientific discovery and its translation into potential new therapies,” the spokesperson said. The website was functional as recently as…

