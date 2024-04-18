Salk Professor Satchin Panda named 2023 AAAS Fellow

LA JOLLA—Salk Institute Professor Satchidananda Panda has been named a 2023 Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the world’s largest general scientific society and publisher of the journal Science. Panda is among 502 new AAAS Fellows spanning 24 scientific disciplines who were nominated by their peers for their distinguished efforts to advance science. The election recognizes his contributions to the field of chronobiology, particularly for applications to obesity and human health.

“The Salk community congratulates Satchin on his well-deserved election as an AAAS Fellow,” says Salk President Gerald Joyce. “His pioneering work in circadian biology has illuminated the intricacies of our body’s internal clock and opened new avenues for understanding human health and preventing and managing chronic diseases. We are delighted to celebrate this prestigious recognition with him.”