San Diego biotech company making melanoma test patch cuts 56% of its workforce

April 18, 2024 SDBN News, Syndication Comments Off on San Diego biotech company making melanoma test patch cuts 56% of its workforce

San Diego-based DermTech is also exploring the possibility of a merger, acquisition, sale of assets, licensing or other transaction.

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks