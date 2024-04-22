Cidara Therapeutics Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delinquency Notice

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX) (the Company), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, announced on April 17, 2024, that the Company received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) advising the Company that its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the Form 10-K) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), in contravention of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the Filing Requirement), could serve as an additional deficiency and basis for the delisting of the Company’s securities from Nasdaq.

